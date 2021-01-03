Trump begs Georgia officials to find votes in leaked phone call

‘There’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve recalculated,’ said Trump In an hour-long audio recording that took place on Saturday and was obtained by the Washington Post, President Donald Trump lashed out and pleaded with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, attempting to persuade him to “find” votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. “We have won this election in Georgia,” Trump declared at the start of the phone call that...