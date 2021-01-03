‘There’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve recalculated,’ said Trump In an hour-long audio recording that took place on Saturday and was obtained by the Washington Post, President Donald Trump lashed out and pleaded with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, attempting to persuade him to “find” votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state. “We have won this election in Georgia,” Trump declared at the start of the phone call that...Full Article
Trump begs Georgia officials to find votes in leaked phone call
WorldNews 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Trump pressures Georgia election official in call
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in..
WaPo: In call, Trump demands Georgia officials 'find' votes to tilt election
Bleacher Report AOL
You might like
More coverage
Reporter: Trump audio suggests a partisan obligation
Bleacher Report AOL
President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results..