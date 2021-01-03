LONDON (AP) — Manchester City left Chelsea in disarray by sweeping to a 3-1 victory on Sunday with a ruthless attacking display that consigned Frank Lampard's team to a fourth loss in its past six Premier League games. İlkay Gündoğan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored in a devastating 16-minute first-half spell as City rose to fifth in the standings despite coronavirus cases depleting the squad. Chelsea is only three points behind City but has played two games more and the manner of...Full Article
Man City surges to 3-1 win over Chelsea in Premier League
