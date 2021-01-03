The environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg says she has stopped buying new clothes and holds no grudges against people who fly or decide to have children. In an interview to mark her 18th birthday, the Swedish activist offered a relaxed view when asked about celebrities who trumpet their environmental awareness yet...Full Article
Greta Thunberg at 18: 'I'm not telling anyone what to do'
WorldNews 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Why Climate Activists Will Go Nuclear, Or Go Extinct – OpEd
Eurasia Review
In October 2019, the British climate activist group Extinction Rebellion carried out two weeks of civil disobedience in London and..
-
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named TIME Magazine's '2020 Person of the Year'
Mid-Day
-
Scottish Digital Marketing Expert Redirected Nigel Farage’s Website to Michel Barnier’s Website
GlobeNewswire
-
Greta Thunberg spoke zero words to anyone outside her family for 3 years before becoming the face of the youth climate movement, a new film reveals
Business Insider
-
Is the Ferrari SF90 the future of the supercar?
Autocar
You might like
More coverage
Why you should be a climate activist | Luisa Neubauer
TED
"I dream of a world where geography classes teach about the climate crisis as this one great challenge that was won by people like..
-
Coronavirus And Meltdown Of Construction Industry: Bloated, Socially Oppressive And Environmentally Ruinous – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Greta Thunberg’s Addition to CNN Coronavirus Town Hall Draws Criticism, Confusion
The Wrap
-
Health Not Wealth: The World-Changing Lessons Of The Coronavirus – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Greta Thunberg warns she likely has coronavirus, asks young people to take it seriously
Mashable