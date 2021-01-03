Elections Canada watched as Canadians began wondering on social media if the 2019 federal election had been rigged by dubious voting machines, after U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies claimed automatic vote tabulators were to blame for his own loss.Full Article
'This is unfortunate': Inside Elections Canada after Trump's tweet on voting machines
