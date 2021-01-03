Governor Greg Abbott confirmed in a statement that one person was killed in a shooting at the Starrville Methodist Church in Smith CountyFull Article
Pastor killed, suspect in custody in church shooting at East Texas
Pastor Killed, Two Injured After Texas Church Shooting
An East Texas church service ended in violence and death on Sunday.
Newser reports the pastor of the Starrville Methodist..
