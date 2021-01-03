The US House of Representatives has voted 216-209 to retain Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker rather than install Republican Kevin McCarthy.Full Article
Nancy Pelosi narrowly re-elected as Speaker of the US House of Representatives
