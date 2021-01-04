The locally-produced Covaxin jab was approved on Sunday before completion of third stage trials.Full Article
Covaxin: Concern over 'rushed' approval for India Covid jab
BBC News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Congress raises concerns over approval given to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine| Oneindia News
Hours after India's drug regulator approved indigenously developed 'Covaxin' of Bharat Biotech, Congress leaders raised concern..
Oneindia
Are COVID-19 vaccinations at risk due to new virus strain?
Just when the world breathed a bit easy after countries like the UK and the US starting the process of vaccination against..
Mid-Day