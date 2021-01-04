The president pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results of the election in an hourlong phone conversation. Here is a transcript of the audio recording.Full Article
Transcript: President Trump’s Phone Call With Georgia Election Officials
NYTimes.com 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Scaramucci: Trump's GOP needs to be smashed politically
Bleacher Report AOL
President Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn the election results..
You might like
More coverage
Trump pressures Georgia election official in call
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in..
-
President Trump Heard On Tape Urging Georgia Officials To Change 2020 Election Results
CBS 2
-
Trump, in Phone Call, Pleaded with Georgia Officials to Overturn His Election Loss
VOA News
-
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s made-up claims of fake Georgia votes
Denver Post
-
In leaked recording, Trump pushes conspiracy theories that spread on social media
Mashable