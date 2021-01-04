A London court today will announce its verdict on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be extradited to the United States. The proceedings have been described by critics as unfair.Full Article
Julian Assange verdict: A test case for press freedom
Deutsche Welle 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
The Julian Assange Pardon Drive – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The odds are stacked against Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks publisher who faces the grimmest of prospects come January 4. On that..
Begging Outrage: British Journalists For Assange – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Julian Assange's fiance Stella Morris delivers statement outside the Old Bailey
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Stella Morris, the fiancee of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has spoken ofhis fight for “life, press freedom and truth” as..