President Donald Trump put forth an array of fuzzy accounting and false claims in a phone call to Georgia's secretary of state seeking a reversal of his election defeatFull Article
AP Fact Check: Trump's Claims of Fake Georgia Votes are Unfounded
VOA News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Trump pressures Georgia election official in call
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in..
-
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s made-up claims of fake Georgia votes
Denver Post
-
Trump on tape pressures Georgia official to change election results
Sydney Morning Herald
You might like
More coverage
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s..
12pm-11052020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
022019 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY