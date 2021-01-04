Bond girl and 'That '70s Show' alum Tanya Roberts dies at 65
Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Tanya Roberts was also known for her role of Midge Pinciotti in 'That '70's Show'.Full Article
Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts has died aged 65, after collapsing on Christmas Eve and never recovering.
Tanya Roberts, the one-time Bond girl, and "That 70's Show," actress has died, her publicist announced on Sunday. She was 65.