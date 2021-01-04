New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 2 | Williamson's 112 helps New Zealand cut Pakistan's lead
Published
Williamson's century was his 24th in Tests and again came at a crucial time for New ZealandFull Article
Published
Williamson's century was his 24th in Tests and again came at a crucial time for New ZealandFull Article
The milestones kept tumbling for Black Caps pair Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls early on the third morning against..
All the action from day one of the second test between the Black Caps and Pakistan.The Black Caps have won the toss and will bowl..