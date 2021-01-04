An 82-year-old man has become the first person in the UK to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine since it was approved for use.Full Article
82-year-old man first to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in UK
An 82-year-old retired maintenance manager has become the first person in the world to receive the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine.
Brian is first man in the world to get new Oxford vaccine
Hull Daily Mail
"The nurses, doctors and staff today have all been brilliant and I can now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary."
Dialysis patient 'really proud' to be first to get Oxford Covid jab
Belfast Telegraph
