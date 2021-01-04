Hawley's White House path: Be No. 1 at pandering to Trump and trampling democracy
Published
Conservatives call Hawley a traitor and a threat to democracy. And he could yet end up in limbo, if Trump keeps raising money and flirting with 2024.
Published
Conservatives call Hawley a traitor and a threat to democracy. And he could yet end up in limbo, if Trump keeps raising money and flirting with 2024.
By Ken Bredemeier
Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said Wednesday that he would contest next week’s..
Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like..