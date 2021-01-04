Hawley's White House path: Be No. 1 at pandering to Trump and trampling democracy

Hawley's White House path: Be No. 1 at pandering to Trump and trampling democracy

USATODAY.com

Published

Conservatives call Hawley a traitor and a threat to democracy. And he could yet end up in limbo, if Trump keeps raising money and flirting with 2024.

Full Article