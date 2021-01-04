Coronavirus: French government vows to speed up vaccinations
Published
A week into mass vaccinations France has inoculated fewer than 1,000 - far behind Germany.Full Article
Published
A week into mass vaccinations France has inoculated fewer than 1,000 - far behind Germany.Full Article
PARIS (AP) — Under fire for a glacially slow rollout of coronavirus vaccine shots, France’s government pledged Thursday to pick..
Doctors, nurses and the elderly rolled up their sleeves across the European Union to receive the first doses of the coronavirus..