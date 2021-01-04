England cricketer Moeen Ali has tested positive for coronavirus at the start of the team's tour of Sri Lanka.Full Article
England cricket star tests positive for coronavirus at start of Sri Lanka tour
Sky News 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
Moeen Ali tests positive for Covid-19 at start of England’s tour of Sri Lanka
Belfast Telegraph
All-rounder Moeen Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of England’s tour to Sri Lanka and is likely to miss the..
You might like
More coverage
081920 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081920 5-630