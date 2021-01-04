Jacksonville Jaguars, who have No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, fire coach Doug Marrone
The Jacksonville Jaguars, owners of the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday after a 1-15 season.
