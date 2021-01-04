After Varun Dhawan, his 'October' co-star Banita Sandhu tests positive for COVID-19
Published
Banita Sandhu, who had made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in 'October', landed in Kolkata after her trip from UKFull Article
Published
Banita Sandhu, who had made her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in 'October', landed in Kolkata after her trip from UKFull Article
The ‘Adithya Varma’ and ‘October’ star was admitted to a private hospital after she refused to be treated in a government..