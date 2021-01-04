Indonesia to release suspected Bali bombings mastermind Abu Bakar Bashir
The 82-year-old radical cleric and alleged mastermind of the Bali bombings was jailed in 2011 for his links to militant training camps in Aceh province.Full Article
Indonesia released from prison on Friday Islamic cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, as authorities said the suspected mastermind of the 2002..
Radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, who was allegedly involved in the 2002 Bali bombings, will be released by Indonesian authorities..