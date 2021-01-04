Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl And 'That '70s Show' Star, Dies
Roberts' death Sunday was announced by her publicist, Mike Pinge who said she collapsed in her home and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical CenterFull Article
The former Bond girl's longtime partner Lance O'Brien got a call from the hospital during an interview informing him that the..
Tanya Roberts, the actress best known for playing a Bond girl in 'A View to a Kill' and Midge Pinciotti on 'That '70's Show,' has..