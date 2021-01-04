Kuwait Says Saudi Arabia Will Reopen Borders With Qatar
The announcement by Kuwait was not confirmed by Saudi Arabia, which has led a Gulf boycott of Qatar for more than three years.Full Article
Gulf leaders sign agreement towards ending the three-year diplomatic rift with Qatar at the GCC summit in Saudi Arabia.
In a diplomatic breakthrough, Saudi Arabia has opened its borders and airspace to neighboring Qatar following a three-year crisis.