Boris Johnson put science and data right at the beginning of his address to the nation, to explain why he was about to announce England's third national lockdown.Full Article
What is the science that persuaded PM to call third England lockdown?
Sky News 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
A year on, COVID-19 is still an unsolved mystery
Mid-Day
The first case of novel Coronavirus -- SARS-CoV2 -- was reported on November 17, 2019, in China's Wuhan city, and in March, the WHO..
-
Annual Financial Report
GlobeNewswire
-
Downing ONE VCT plc - Half-year report
GlobeNewswire
-
STEMMER IMAGING publishes nine-month figures: Q3 with 10% revenue increase over previous quarter shows only modest business recovery - positive earnings development due to structural cost improvements - full-year outlook remains cautious
EQS Group
-
Shuttler PV Sindhu is fit and raring to go
Mid-Day
You might like
More coverage
Rising Homicides This Year May Be Yet Another Side Effect Of COVID Lockdowns – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Ryan McMaken*
During Tuesday’s presidential debate, former vice-president Biden attempted to paint Donald Trump as..
A Divided World Struggles With COVID-19 – Analysis
Eurasia Review