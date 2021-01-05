Nets' Kevin Durant expected to miss a week to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
Published
Kevin Durant is expected to miss the next week and four Nets games while in quarantine after he was exposed to someone with coronavirus.
Published
Kevin Durant is expected to miss the next week and four Nets games while in quarantine after he was exposed to someone with coronavirus.
Nets star Kevin Durant is facing a seven-day quarantine because of exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, sources..