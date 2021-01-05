Georgia Senate election could hand Joe Biden real power to shape America
Sky News 0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
President Trump makes controversial call to Georgia Secretary of State
KIMT
President Trump makes controversial call to Georgia Secretary of State
Trump, Biden descend on Georgia ahead of runoffs
Reuters - Politics
Avlon: This is more than a 'Kabuki coup'
Bleacher Report AOL
Joe Biden Will Have To Hit The Ground Running – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Georgia election: The battleground for America's future
Deutsche Welle
You might like
More coverage
Warnock reacts to GOP's planned certification opposition
Bleacher Report AOL
Georgia Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock responds to the news that nearly a dozen Republican senators and senators-elect say..
GOP senator says he'll object when Electoral College counts votes
Bleacher Report AOL
Georgia’s Senate runoff elections kicks off with early voting
Newsflare STUDIO