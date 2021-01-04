Qatar: Saudi Arabia embargo 'to be lifted'
Kuwait's foreign minister says Saudi Arabia will reopen its borders with Qatar, ending a bitter row.Full Article
The lifting of the embargo by Saudi Arabia paves the way for Qatar’s ruler to attend an annual summit of Gulf leaders on Tuesday..
Saudi Arabia was to open its airspace and land border to Qatar on Monday evening in the first step toward ending a years-long..