On Deepika Padukone's birthday, Alia Bhatt wishes 'more random adventures together', here's how Katrina Kaif wished her

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, Alia Bhatt wishes 'more random adventures together', here's how Katrina Kaif wished her

DNA

Published

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt wished Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday via their Instagram stories.

Full Article