Australia vs India | Rohit Sharma set to replace Mayank Agarwal in playing XI for 3rd Test
The team is weighing its options for the third pacer's slot with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini in contention for SydneyFull Article
Ajinkya Rahane was all praise for Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ashwin after India managed to secure from a..
