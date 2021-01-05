Lions tour could be switched to UK if fans cannot travel to South Africa
Published
The British and Irish Lions series with South Africa could be held in the UK if Covid-19 prevents fans from travelling.Full Article
Published
The 2021 Lions tour's fate hangs in the balance amid the coronavirus pandemic
The coronavirus situation both in the UK and South Africa is bleak at the moment, meaning the tour is unlikely to go ahead unless..