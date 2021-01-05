Proud Boys Leader Arrested Ahead of Pro-Trump Demonstrations in Washington
Protests planned for Wednesday, as Congress votes to affirm Joe Biden’s presidential victoryFull Article
Police in the nation’s capital on Monday arrested the leader of the Proud Boys, who is accused of burning a Black Lives Matter..
City officials in Washington on Monday warned supporters of President Donald Trump not to bring guns to protests this week against..