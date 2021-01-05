Trump pressures Pence to overturn US election result
President falsely claims vice-president can ‘reject’ electors at session of Congress on WednesdayFull Article
A day before the U.S. Congress convenes to symbolically certify President-election Joe Biden’s victory against Donald Trump,..
Outgoing President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden held dueling rallies in Georgia on Monday (January 4) to persuade..