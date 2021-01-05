Covid: Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'round the clock' vaccinations
In a TV address, Labour's leader says millions of doses need to be given each week by the end of January.Full Article
A new national lockdown should be declared within the next 24 hours, becausecoronavirus is out of control, Labour leader Sir Keir..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Government to apply a cross-partyapproach to communication on the coronavirus vaccine.