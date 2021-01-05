Colin Bell: Manchester City legend dies aged 74
Published
Manchester City legend Colin Bell dies aged 74 after a short illness, the Premier League club announces.Full Article
Colin Bell is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played forManchester City and one of the finest English midfielders..
Sky Sports News' Martin Tyler pays tribute to former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell, who has died aged 74.