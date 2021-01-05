New photos reveal massive canyon on Mars, the largest in the solar system, NASA says
Published
Arizona's Grand Canyon may be awe-inspiring, but it's just "a scratch" compared to the Valles Marineris Canyon on Mars, new photos reveal.
Published
Arizona's Grand Canyon may be awe-inspiring, but it's just "a scratch" compared to the Valles Marineris Canyon on Mars, new photos reveal.
Arizona's Grand Canyon may be awe-inspiring, but it's just "a scratch" compared to the Valles Marineris Canyon on Mars, new photos..
· NASA last week launched its Mars 2020 Perseverance rover to hunt for signs of ancient alien life.
· Once on Mars,..