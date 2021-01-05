Palace cancels 2021 royal garden parties with Queen Elizabeth II due to new lockdown
Published
The annual royal garden parties, where ordinary Brits get to mingle with the queen, are off for 2021 due to new lockdown rules' effect on planning.
Published
The annual royal garden parties, where ordinary Brits get to mingle with the queen, are off for 2021 due to new lockdown rules' effect on planning.
In a video posted on Twitter by Kensington Palace, the residence and office of Kate and her husband Prince William, the..
Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of..