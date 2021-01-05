Jacob Blake: No police officers charged over Kenosha shooting
Published
Wisconsin's district attorney says no-one will face charges over the shooting of the black man in August.Full Article
Published
Wisconsin's district attorney says no-one will face charges over the shooting of the black man in August.Full Article
Jacob Blake was paralyzed after being shot seven times in the back in an incident that touched off several days of intense protests..
The teenager is accused of shooting three protesters in Kenosha, Wis., during unrest in the city following the police shooting of..