Trump not welcome in Scotland on inauguration day
"Coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose," Scotland's first minister Nicole Sturgeon said on reports the President could visit.Full Article
Rumors have been flying about what, if anything, President Donald Trump will do during the inauguration of President-elect Joe..
