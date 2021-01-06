China blocks WHO team sent to probe Covid’s origins
Published
International investigation stymied by lack of access to Wuhan amid calls for transparencyFull Article
Published
International investigation stymied by lack of access to Wuhan amid calls for transparencyFull Article
Visas had not been cleared for team members already en route to probe the origins of the virus.
International investigators have been given the green light to travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan to look into the origins of the..