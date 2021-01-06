Facebook Inc will again ban political ads in Georgia on Wednesday, after the conclusion of the...Full Article
Facebook will add Georgia back to political ad ban after runoff elections
WorldNews 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Facebook Ban On Political Ads To Resume Following Georgia Results
Wochit
Facebook temporarily paused its nationwide ban on political advertisements.
This was to allow campaign messages about the..
Catoosa Republicans denounce misleading flyers
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
Male Strippers Urge Georgia Voters to ‘Get Your Pole to the Polls’ for Runoff Election (Video)
The Wrap
Swinging the Senate; A Get Out the Vote PSA from Axel Roldos on Vimeo.
A group of male strippers in Georgia are urging..