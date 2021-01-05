Barcelona Plan to Keep Antoine Griezmann Despite Hunt for New Striker - originally posted on Sportslens.com Barcelona have no intentions to sell French forward Antoine Griezmann, as reported by Sport. Griezmann signed for Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2019 for an astronomical €120m fee, off the back of...Full Article
Barcelona Plan to Keep Antoine Griezmann Despite Hunt for New Striker
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
How Cristiano Ronaldo ruled over Lionel Messi in Champions League clash!
Mid-Day
Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot to win his battle with rival Lionel Messi and guide Juventus to a 3-0 win over..
-
CL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus crush Lionel Messi's troubled Barcelona 3-0
Mid-Day
-
Suarez fits like a glove and Griezmann and Messi would face competition at Atleti – Koke
SoccerNews.com
-
La Liga: Philippe Coutinho rescues Barcelona with 1-1 draw against Sevilla
Mid-Day
-
Liverpool FC, Man United keeping tabs on 29-year-old La Liga striker – report
The Sport Review
You might like
More coverage
Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk
FootballDaily
This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch..
-
La Liga: Real Madrid drop points, Lionel Messi picks 'golden boot'
Mid-Day
-
Lionel Messi wants to continue with Barcelona till end of his career, says Josep Maria Bartomeu
Mid-Day
-
Lionel Messi: I just want to play
Mid-Day
-
Five facts you might not know about Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Mid-Day