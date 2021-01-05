He’s hardly had a look in with the Barcelona first-team this season, but reports suggest that Riqui Puig has agreed a contract extension with the club. The young midfielder appears to be a perfect fit for the blaugranes, but a fall-out with manager,...Full Article
Barcelona and Riqui Puig agree contract extension despite Koeman’s anger
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lionel Messi's future with Barcelona still in question
Barcelona is on the verge of announcing a new coach, and it may have a new president next year.
The club is also promising..
Mid-Day