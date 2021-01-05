Music investment fund Hipgnosis Songs has bought the publishing rights to the catalogue of former Fleetwood Mac lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. The London-listed investor said it has acquired all of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s 161 songs, and a 50% share in all the songs that he has not yet released. It is the latest in a long line of acquisitions from...Full Article
London-listed Hipgnosis buys catalogue of ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Buckingham
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Neil Young sells 50% of entire song catalogue rights to Hipgnosis
Publishing house makes third major deal in a week, following acquisition of catalogues by Jimmy Iovine and Fleetwood Mac’s..
Upworthy