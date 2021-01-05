COVID-19 shot for $150? Online scams surge as slow vaccine rollout frustrates

NEW YORK — As millions of people await their turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine that could be months away, scammers online, in emails and on messaging apps are luring victims with claims they can deliver shots within days for as little as $150. COVID-19 vaccine scams are on the rise, according to European and U.S. government officials who are warning the public of fraudsters out for money and personal data. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. A Reuters search online, in dark web forums and on messaging app Telegram found seven different offers for alleged COVID-19 vaccines. Scams include emails promising...