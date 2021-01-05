BRUSSELS — Ten people including the lone known surviving suspect in the 2015 deadly Paris attacks have been ordered to stand trial in connection with the suicide bombings which killed 32 people and injured hundreds in the Brussels subway and airport nearly five years ago. Among the victims were an American military family stationed in...Full Article
10 people to stand trial in deadly Brussels attacks case
WorldNews 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iran’s Zam And Other Sons Of The Islamic Republic Who Rebelled Against The Clerical Regime – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Golnaz Esfandiari*
(RFE/RL) -- Ruhollah Zam's father, a cleric who served as the head of Iran's state propaganda..
-
The Politics Of The Coronavirus – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Casualties Of War: Military Veterans Have Become America’s Walking Wounded – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - January 17, 2018
WCBI
Break away from your everyday with Aundrea Self! Today Aundrea gives us a sneak peak at the upcoming "48 Hours" segment that will..
griselda sunrise 628
KAVU-TV Victoria, TX