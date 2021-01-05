‘Angry’ Jurgen Klopp calls for a response after Liverpool drop more points

‘Angry’ Jurgen Klopp calls for a response after Liverpool drop more points

Jurgen Klopp admitted he “gets angry” when Liverpool fall short of their standards after his side suffered a shock defeat at Southampton. Danny Ings put a dent in his former club’s Premier League title aspirations when he cleverly lobbed goalkeeper Alisson Becker to secure a 1-0 win on Monday night. Liverpool enjoyed most of the possession at St Mary’s, but their first shot on target only came in the 75th minute as they failed to score...

