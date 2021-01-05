Jurgen Klopp admitted he “gets angry” when Liverpool fall short of their standards after his side suffered a shock defeat at Southampton. Danny Ings put a dent in his former club’s Premier League title aspirations when he cleverly lobbed goalkeeper Alisson Becker to secure a 1-0 win on Monday night. Liverpool enjoyed most of the possession at St Mary’s, but their first shot on target only came in the 75th minute as they failed to score...Full Article
‘Angry’ Jurgen Klopp calls for a response after Liverpool drop more points
