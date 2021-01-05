(CNN)Two of Barcelona's first-team staff have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement on Monday, causing Tuesday morning's training session to be canceled. The Catalan club has a crucial La Liga fixture away to Athletic...Full Article
Two Barcelona first-team staff test positive for Covid-19, club says
