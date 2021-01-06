'Bigg Boss 14': Angry Aly Goni requests to be called to confession room on seeing Jasmin Bhasin break down
Published
Jasmin Bhasin cries to sleep due to Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Sonali Phogat's constant talking at night.Full Article
Published
Jasmin Bhasin cries to sleep due to Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan and Sonali Phogat's constant talking at night.Full Article
Bigg Boss has made sure that it changes the scene, not just for the housemates but for the viewers too! This time, Bigg Boss..
We all saw Jasmin Bhasin jokingly place a thermocol duck mask on Rakhi Sawant's head after which Rakhi started aggressively banging..