US lawmakers are set to meet on Wednesday to confirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election amid protests from Trump supporters. A joint session of Congress will count and confirm electoral college votes. Some Republicans have pledged to support President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the result by formally objecting at the session, in a bid that is almost certain to fail. Hundreds of National Guard members are being mobilised. Supporters of Mr Trump have begun gathering in Washington DC to rally against the certification of his defeat, and counter-protests are expected. In a tweet on Tuesday, Mr Trump announced that he would be speaking at the "SAVE AMERICA
US Congress set to certify Joe Biden victory amid protests
Here's what the Constitution says about certification process
When Congress meets to finalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, several allies of President Donald Trump are expected to..
Trump supporters clash with law enforcement at protest
DC Mayor Calls In National Guard For Protests Ahead Of Congress' Vote On Electoral College Results
Washington, D.C.'s mayor urged calm Monday as some 340 National Guard troops were being activated while the city prepared for..
Police in Washington DC prepare for pro-Trump rallies as Congress certifies Biden's win
