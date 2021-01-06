US Congress set to certify Joe Biden victory amid protests

US lawmakers are set to meet on Wednesday to confirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election amid protests from Trump supporters. A joint session of Congress will count and confirm electoral college votes. Some Republicans have pledged to support President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the result by formally objecting at the session, in a bid that is almost certain to fail. Hundreds of National Guard members are being mobilised. Supporters of Mr Trump have begun gathering in Washington DC to rally against the certification of his defeat, and counter-protests are expected. In a tweet on Tuesday, Mr Trump announced that he would be speaking at the "SAVE AMERICA...