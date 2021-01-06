‘A View to a Kill’, ‘That ‘70s Show’ star Tanya Roberts dies at 65
Published
The former Bond girl has died, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partnerFull Article
Published
The former Bond girl has died, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partnerFull Article
Tanya Roberts,
Former Bond Girl, Dead at 65.
The actress was pronounced dead on
Monday night at L.A.’s..
The Bond girl in "A View to A Kill" and "That 70's Show" star is hospitalized, according to her publicist, who previously..