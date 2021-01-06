Trump’s Treasonous Behavior And Lame Duck Presidency Is Forcing Some To Consider Changing The US Constitution

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling As the joint session of the US Congress meets today, formally to count the votes cast by the electoral college (306 for Joe Biden, 232 for Donald Trump) in the last step of the process for certification of the new president, America finds itself in the middle of another constitutional crisis. That crisis is the US Constitution’s inability to address the rise of a fanatical minority which managed to elect what some think is an erratic, irrational, and treasonous leader: Donald Trump. President Trump still refuses to concede to the general election, losing by more than seven million popular votes, choosing instead to incite his enablers and...