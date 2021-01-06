Explainer: Meeting of US Congress that will seal Joe Biden's Presidential win

The United States Congress will convene on Wednesday (January 6) to set the seal on President-elect Joe Biden's victory in what is expected to be an unusually contentious and drawn-out proceeding because of planned objections by Republicans allied with President Donald Trump. Here's what to expect from the joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate. What is happening? Both chambers of Congress are meeting to formally tally the Electoral College results, the final step in the months-long process to select the US President. Vice-President Mike Pence will formally preside over the session. The results are based on votes cast...